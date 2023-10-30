Retiring great Damien Oliver is relying on a frisky Frenchman to give him a special send-off with a record-equalling fourth Melbourne Cup victory.The 51-year-old rode the French-bred gelding in Friday's Moonee Valley Gold Cup and had little luck, finishing ninth behind Cleveland.

Speaking at the Melbourne Cup carnival launch at Flemington on Monday, Oliver said Alenquer was finding form a year after being imported from Europe to the Flemington stables of Mike Moroney, who trained 2000 Cup winner Brew.

Though still a force in the saddle, Oliver said he had no regrets about calling time on a career that has yielded a record 129 Group 1 wins. More seriously, the training great said it had been "fantastic" to team with Oliver to achieve her first and only Melbourne Cup victory so far. headtopics.com

"He's a pretty special horse — he came last year and ran in the Cup ingloriously but I think we've resurrected him," Waterhouse said. "I feel very quietly confident."ABC Sport Daily is your daily sports conversation. We dive into the biggest story of the day and get you up to speed with everything else that’s making headlines.Waterhouse said Military Mission may run in the Archer Stakes on Derby Day to secure entry to Australia's greatest race.

"He's certainly the most exciting lightly-raced horse and his run in the Metropolitan was enormous and he came from almost second-last," Waterhouse said.Sports content to make you think... or allow you not to. A newsletter delivered each Friday.WBBL eyes third umpire changes after howlers in non-televised games headtopics.com

