Legendary jockey Damien Oliver chasing Melbourne Cup history with French horse Alenquer

Retiring great Damien Oliver is relying on a frisky Frenchman to give him a special send-off with a record-equalling fourth Melbourne Cup victory. Oliver will be on board Alenquer next Tuesday during his final Victorian spring carnival at Flemington. WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE: Damien Oliver secures Melbourne Cup ride on Alenquer. The 51-year-old rode the French-bred gelding in Friday’s Moonee Valley Gold Cup and had little luck, finishing ninth behind Cleveland.

“I’ve had a great career and I’m really looking forward to the next week and hopefully I can go out as a winner.” Oliver’s last Melbourne Cup triumph came 10 years ago aboard the Gai Waterhouse-trained Fiorente. Waterhouse, now preparing Cup hopefuls Serpentine and Military Mission with co-trainer Adrian Bott, joked there was no room for sentimentality. “No, I’d punch him,” she said when asked how she would feel should Oliver beat her horses to win the race.

