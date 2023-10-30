Melbourne puts Clayton Oliver on notice over behavioural issues

Melbourne have put star midfielder Clayton Oliver and suspended forward Joel Smith on notice as Demons CEO Gary Pert defended the overall culture at the club.

In a letter to members, Pert made it clear the club believed the recent behavioural issues were isolated incidents and not symptoms of a wider cultural problem. “Club leaders have very clearly outlined to Clayton the behavioural expectations that we have of him, and these behaviours will be reviewed on a regular basis. It is the player leadership group, as well as Alan Richardson, Simon Goodwin and myself, who will decide if Clayton is meeting minimum behavioural expectations.”

The extraordinary letter to members is the latest missive the club has sent to members addressing behavioural issues since the end of the season when they tumbled out of the finals in straight sets for the second successive season.The four-time best and fairest winner and 2021 premiership star is expected to return on the first day of pre-season, while Smith will remain suspended. headtopics.com

“Once the program is back and going it will literally be our behaviours and not what we are talking about ,” Pert said.

