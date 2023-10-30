‘Bloodiest prison in the US’: children detained in Louisiana’s Angola prison allege abuses

Chuck Daniel in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, on 27 October 2023. He was incarcerated at Angola prison when he was 16.Chuck Daniel in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, on 27 October 2023. He was incarcerated at Angola prison when he was 16.– referred to by some as the “Alcatraz of the south” – to serve out a 149-year sentence for attempted murder and armed robbery that in effect amounted to life imprisonment.

His slight frame – 4ft 11in and 90lbs – made him a target. Adult inmates would throw their own feces at Daniel, leaving him with two options: to sit in the filth until the next day’s shower or wash himself with the toilet water in his cell.

The case started after six minors escaped from a juvenile detention center in Bridge City, Louisiana, outside New Orleans, last summer. They were able to get out because of the detention center's lack of adequate staff and dilapidated building conditions. Louisiana's outgoing Democratic governor, John Bel Edwards, into the facility's security failures – but in the meantime, about two dozen youths at the lockup deemed to be the most violent were moved to a vacant, former death row at Angola.

July court filings – backed by the American Civil Liberties Union's National Prison Project and other civil rights attorneys – revealed that the youth housed in Angola suffered extended periods of solitary confinement, without access to clean water, adequate food and air conditioning.: "My cell is incredibly small and I have no room to move. I can't drink the water out of the faucet because it has a color, tastes bad, and would make me sick."

"You ever heard how Angola was the bloodiest prison in the nation at one time?" Stone said. "I'm going to say it like that. It was the bloodiest prison in the nation." Both Daniel and Stone have been paroled. A spokesperson for the prison said he could not comment on their recollections without more specifics.

