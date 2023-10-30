Man Charged Over Multiple Alleged Break-Ins in Adelaide

It's alleged the hooded man, 34, was peering into the home of Irene Sennis, who emerged to confront him and screamed to scare him off.Friends pay tribute to 'loving mother' allegedly stabbed to death near Bendigo﻿The thief allegedly ﻿targeted two homes within the space of two hours during a late-night robbery spree (Nine)

The scream startled the man, who made off down Harvey St East, where it's alleged he broke into another woman's home while she slept.﻿ The woman, who asked not to be identified told 9News how she stared the attacker in the eye and chased him out of her house."He could have had a weapon but I didn't think of anything like that, I just thought, 'You're not in my house'.READ MORE:A man has been charged over multiple alleged break-ins in Adelaide. (Nine)Residents told 9News the intruder threw the stolen goods into a gutter as he ran from police, but was caught soon after.

The Mount Barker man has been charged ﻿with aggravated serious criminal trespass, theft and unlawful possession.Continue reading

