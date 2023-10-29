Man City crush Man Utd as Liverpool show support for absent Diaz

Old Trafford paid tribute to late United great Bobby Charlton ahead of kick-off, with supporters unfurling a banner that read:"The finest English footballer the world has ever seen".

Champions City made most of the early running and were awarded a penalty after VAR spotted a foul on Rodri by Rasmus Hojlund as the ball was crossed into the area from a free-kick.Erling Haaland stepped up to tuck home, his 12th goal of the season in all competitions.

But the Norway forward made no mistake just after the break, thumping home a header from Bernardo Silva's cross.Guardiola said it was one of City's best performances of the campaign. "When we come here to Old Trafford we perform well -- last season we lost, this season we won, so good." headtopics.com

"It hurts a lot," he said."I think especially because first half the game plan went perfectly. It is only the penalty that changes the game."Goals from Diogo Jota and Darwin Nunez before the break and Mohamed Salah's second-half effort ensured Jurgen Klopp's side maintain their 100 percent home record in the Premier League this season.

More than 120 soldiers backed by police are combing northern Colombia for the father of Diaz, kidnapped with his wife, who has since been rescued. Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp said preparation for the game had been"the most difficult I've ever had in my life". headtopics.com

