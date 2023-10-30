'Innocent' ride-share driver left with serious injuries months after attack in Melbourne

believe a group of four to 10 men approached a ﻿ride-share Toyota Camry after it pulled over outside a house on Joyce Street in Springvale about 6.30pm on August 5.Beloved puppy killed in targeted attack in Melbourne﻿Police said the group attacked the 34-year-old driver and his 45-year-old male passenger, also damaging the car, before fleeing in unknown vehicles.Police believe the incident was a targeted attack on the passenger of the vehicle.

"He had only recently taken on ride-share driving as a second income to support his wife and young children."Police are searching for the group of men involved, who they believe are ﻿of Indian/Sub-Continental appearance.Anyone who witnessed the incident, has dashcam/CCTV footage or information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers.

