You haven’t truly experienced Melbourne until you’ve had an unsavoury experience with a public transport ticket inspector.

Known as authorised officers, they’re a part of the fabric of the city, patrolling the network to ensure you pay the fare. They’re dressed in a SWAT-like outfit, donning black vests, cargo pants, and hard boots. They have a holster strapped onto their belt (to carry a card reader). Their demeanour is typically stern, and they always congregate in groups.

Their appearance and attitude could easily lead you to believe that they’re police officers, which is probably not a coincidence, and it’s long been felt by many Melburnians that this new generation of fare cops is a calculated, cheap tactic by the Victorian government to stop evasion through intimidation.that was plastered across a number of public transport stops that read, “Don’t touch your Myki on or off. Authorised officers are violent thugs that target minorities. headtopics.com

Having lived in Melbourne all my life, I have been an unintentional fare evader. I was 19 years old when I cried at Melbourne Central Station in front of a gaggle of authorised officers, trying to explain my situation. I was running late for university and after touching off, four officers approached me. Their tone was immediately harsh as I dug around my backpack for my laminated concession card, to no avail.

My tears developed into a panic attack and an onlooker watching said, “run, they can’t chase you”. I cried some more and tried to push past them, but two of the inspectors used their bodies to stop me. After 15 minutes of embarrassment, they let me go. The entire experience was demoralising; authorised officers in Melbourne have a special way of making you feel like you’ve committed a crime worthy of jail time, even when you haven’t, or genuinely haven’t meant to. headtopics.com

