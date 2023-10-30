Man City cruise against Man Utd exposes gulf in class

A double from Erling Haaland before Phil Foden tapped home a third took Pep Guardiola's men nine points clear of United just 10 games into the Premier League season.

That run looks destined to go on for another season, with the clubs worlds apart on and off the pitch. Initial optimism among the United fanbase that the Americans would sell the club they have controlled since 2005 looks likely to have been misplaced, with British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe set to settle for a minority stake after a year of negotiations.

Despite his side's struggles to score goals this season, United boss Erik ten Hag left expensive attacking talent in Antony and Mason Mount on the bench on Sunday.By contrast, City have a slick operation behind the scenes to match their football. headtopics.com

"I know what we have done. I didn't expect it," he said when asked if he had envisaged the change in fortunes for the clubs after his seventh win at Old Trafford as City boss. However, after another period of heavy investment in the summer transfer window, United have gone backwards at an alarming rate.

Man City crush Man Utd as Liverpool show support for absent DiazManchester City underlined the vast gulf in quality between themselves and Manchester United on Sunday as Liverpool showed their support for absent team-mate Luis Diaz, whose parents were kidnapped in Colombia. Read more ⮕

Manchester United Manager Erik ten Hag Disappointed with Penalty Decision in Defeat to Manchester CityErik ten Hag, the Manchester United manager, expressed his disappointment with the penalty decision in the game against Manchester City, stating that it 'changed the moment' after his team was beaten 3-0. Despite having a good game plan in the first half, Erling Haaland's spot kick in the 26th minute and a second goal by Haaland, followed by Phil Foden's goal, secured the victory for Manchester City. Read more ⮕

Manchester City Thrash Manchester United in DerbyManchester City fans celebrate as their team defeats a lackluster Manchester United in a one-sided derby match. Read more ⮕

Manchester City Thrashes Manchester United in DerbyManchester City fans celebrate as their team defeats a lackluster Manchester United in a one-sided derby match. Read more ⮕

Manchester United v Manchester City: Premier LeagueMinute-by-minute report: Who will come out on top in the first Manchester derby of the season? Join Tim de Lisle Read more ⮕

Haaland doubles up as Manchester City humiliate neighbours UnitedErling Haaland scored twice as Manchester City embarrassed Manchester United in a 3-0 win at Old Trafford Read more ⮕