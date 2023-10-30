Elderly Man Dies After Medical Episode While Driving in Adelaide

A man has died after suffering a medical episode while driving in Adelaide's eastern suburbs.

The 86-year-old driver was pronounced dead at the scene.His 79-year-old passenger was physically uninjured.

