Man accused of attacking Nancy Pelosi's husband testifies in court

David DePape, accused of attacking Nancy Pelosi’s husband in a home invasion last year, testified for an hour on Tuesday with a hammer last year, told a federal jury how his fringe political beliefs brought him to the Pelosis’ home to interrogate the former house speaker. In emotional testimony that lasted for more than an hour, DePape offered detailed insight into his motivations that evening in October, which he described as part of a bigger plan to end corruption in the United States.

He wanted to speak to Pelosi about Russian involvement in the 2016 election, he said, and planned to wear an inflatable unicorn costume and upload his interrogation of her online. Instead, in the early hours of 28 October 2022, he found 82-year-old Paul Pelosi and bludgeoned him, prosecutors say. DePape has pleaded not guilty to attempted kidnapping of a federal official and assault on the immediate family member of a federal official with intent to retaliate against the official for performance of their duties

