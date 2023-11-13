Repatriation of Anthropologist Nancy Munn's Collection Reunites Warlpiri People with Ancestral Heritage

Anthropologist Nancy Munn studied the Warlpiri people from 1956 to 1958. Now, with the repatriation of her collection to Australia, a younger generation is reunited with its ancestral heritage. A group of Warlpiri men contemplate a black and white photo of a lean Aboriginal man. He sits, his hat at a jaunty angle, his beard neat, the scarification lines on his chest stark. Hampton has never seen this picture before.

