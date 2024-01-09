Major Flooding in Victorian Towns Raises Insurance Premiums and Threatens Uninsurable Homes

Major flooding in Victorian towns twice in two years means residents will almost certainly face significant rises in insurance premiums, amid warnings that uninsurable homes may need to be moved out of extreme flood zones. Rochester was cut off on Tuesday while parts of Seymour and Yea endured evacuation warnings as floodwaters peaked in central Victoria, inundating a number of homes and businesses in towns that were already severely flooded in 2022.

While the emergency warnings were downgraded as flood conditions eased, Victorian SES chief officer of operations Tim Wiebusch warned there was still a risk for those in the northern and eastern parts of the state. Echuca is in the path of the flood. “We are seeing an easing trend now with flash flooding, but riverine flooding is still an active consideration, right across the northern parts and also Gippsland,” he said. Wiebusch said there could be up to 20 properties inundated with above-floor flooding in the Kialla and Shepparton area





