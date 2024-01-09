Flood Levels Receding in Parts of Victoria, but Others Prepare for Inundation

Flood levels are receding in parts of Victoria, but as some residents return home, others are preparing for flooding that could still inundate their properties. Shepparton residents are preparing for peak flooding Wednesday evening and into Thursday. The town of Murchison, downstream from Seymour, is currently in flood, with the Goulburn River expected to peak at 10.6 metres this morning, slightly below the major flood level of 10.7m.

Further downstream, Shepparton residents are preparing for peak flooding on Wednesday evening and into Thursday. State Emergency Service duty officer Aaron White said it was a slow-moving situation, but emergency authorities remained active. "Vic SES crews are still continuing to monitor flood levels, especially up through to Rochester, down towards Shepparton, Murchison and in those areas also, as we continue into," he said. "We're expecting to see moderate flooding likely at Murchison, but we are seeing the Goulburn River and down into Shepparton moderate flooding possible there and overnight tonight and into Thursday as well. It is rising slowly





Severe weather warning cancelled but risk remains in flood-hit QueenslandThe severe weather warning sparked by ex-tropical Cyclone Jasper has been cancelled but the "risk remains real", authorities have said. Queensland and surrounding remote communities among the worst hit by the record-breaking flooding disaster after a year's worth of rain fell in less than a week. The Bureau of Meteorology has officially cancelled the severe weather warning that was in place, however a "significant risk" of showers and storms remains. Queensland Premier Steven Miles said significant rainfall had hampered efforts to get into some communities, including the remote area of Wujal Wujal. "An attempt was made to aerially evacuate people today but unfortunately, the rain and cloud is still too strong and another attempt is now planned before 8am tomorrow," he said. Hundreds of rescues have taken place across the region and volunteers are getting an average of 40 calls for help an hour.

Father ensures daughter has a good Christmas despite flood damageJohn Mountford isn't letting the Far North Queensland flood clean-up get in the way of making sure his four-year-old daughter Alexa has a good Christmas.

Christmas Day weather: Queenslanders brace for more storms as flood risk remains in NSWQueenslanders and parts of NSW have been told to hunker down amid Christmas Day warnings for large hailstones, heavy rain and possible flash flooding. The Bureau of Meteorology issued thunderstorm warnings on Monday afternoon for parts of Queensland's southern interior and the north of the state.

Residents flood NSW Ombudsman with complaints about building projectsResidents of one of Sydney’s smallest councils have flooded the NSW Ombudsman with grievances about controversial building projects, as both councils and residents express dissatisfaction with the watchdog’s handling of complaints.

Queensland Premier Criticized for Taking Family Holiday During Flood Clean-upQueensland Premier Steven Miles faces criticism for going on a family holiday while the state is dealing with the aftermath of floods and storms. He was forced to cut his trip short and return to help with clean-up operations. Deputy Cameron Dick served as acting premier in his absence.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning Issued for Parts of Queensland and New South WalesThe Bureau of Meteorology has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for parts of Queensland and New South Wales for this afternoon. Nearly all cities are expected to have cool temperatures and possible thunderstorms tomorrow. Sydney, Brisbane, Melbourne, Canberra and Darwin residents could get a Christmas thunderstorm. New South Wales residents have been told to brace for large hail, heavy rainfall and damaging winds today.

