Communities in Far North Desperate for Military Intervention as Flooding Emergency Continues

Communities isolated and inundated by flood waters in far north are running out of supplies and “desperate” for military intervention, says the mayor of the Douglas shire, as the severe flooding emergency continued to unfold on Monday. Numerous towns, from Cooktown to Innisfail, have become isolated by flood waters, with all major state roads and rail in the region cut. Cairns residents have been asked only to use water for emergency purposes.

Hundreds of residents have required evacuation and Cairns airport remains closed after more than 2 metres of rain fell in less than a week in some towns, with more forecast on Monday., while nine people remained stranded on rooftops in the nearby communities of Bloomfield and Degarra. Crocodiles have been spotted in flood waters from Ingham to Wujal Wujal, where another nine people, including a young boy, were stranded overnight on the roof of the health clinic, before being able to evacuate.The Queensland premier, Steven Miles, told north Queensland residents on Monday the government was doing all it can amid ongoing difficult condition





Tropical Cyclone Jasper brings heavy rain and destructive winds to Far North QueenslandDrenching rain and destructive winds have begun in Far North Queensland with Tropical Cyclone Jasper expected to cross the coast between Hopevale and Cairns late this afternoon. It is now a category one weather system, but is forecast to intensify to a category two before it crosses. Despite the storm threat, residents near Palm Cove are taking Cyclone Jasper in their stride.

