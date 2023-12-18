Town in Queensland to be evacuated due to record flooding

An entire town is expected to be evacuated after ex-tropical cyclone Jasper caused record flooding in far north Queensland. Hundreds of people have been rescued, with the navy assisting, after some areas were hit by almost one metre of rain overnight, with more falls to come on Monday. One of the worst-hit communities is Wujal Wujal north of Cairns where nine people including a seven-year-old child and health workers were stranded on a hospital roof.

The Aboriginal community received 260mm of rain overnight but floodwaters are easing, allowing a rescue party to assist the stranded group on Monday. “It now appears likely we will need to evacuate the entire town of Wujal Wujal,” Queensland Premier Steven Miles told reporters on Monday. The residents are expected to be evacuated to Cooktown. “We are providing support to those people now,” State Disaster Co-ordinator Shane Chelepy told reporters. Over 300 rescues have already been carried out north of Cairns and more than 1000 calls for assistance have been receive





