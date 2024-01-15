Looters ransack store in the city's south

Hundreds of people scramble over each other to grab all that they can carry. In this store in the city’s south looters came in through the roof as staff tried to escape down a ladder at the side.BEHORI JOKU, STORE OWNER: This is where they did their packaging. You can see, those are the ovens and the mixers TIM SWANSTON: Before the destruction Behori Joku had dreams of refurbishing her store. She’s described the events of last week as Ash Wednesday.

BEHORI JOKU: Just the loss of everything that we worked for. We tried, we tried, I tried to be an example to other indigenous people in the city, my Motu Koita people and I was proud, proud that I had this two buildings on a very little less than one hectare of land. I had had these and now that it's all gone, I really don't know how to rebuild. TIM SWANSTON: Three sets of human remains were found in the wreckage of the store next to hers which she partially owns. Fifteen people died in Wednesday’s unrest in the capita





abc730 » / 🏆 14. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Three men die in boating incident as Queensland's storm death toll risesThree men have died in a boating incident near Brisbane as Queensland's storm death toll rises to seven, with the youngest victim being a nine-year-old girl.

Source: SkyNewsAust - 🏆 7. / 78 Read more »

Early Sale of Easter Delicacies Sparks DebateSupermarkets in Australia have started selling hot cross buns more than three months before Easter, sparking a debate on consumerism and tradition.

Source: SBSNews - 🏆 3. / 89 Read more »

Australian equities market experiences broad-based rallyAustralia's three big miners, biggest bank, and various other companies hit all-time highs, indicating a broad-based boom time for investors.

Source: FinancialReview - 🏆 2. / 90 Read more »

Queensland's natural disasters to cost over $2 billion to recoverQueensland's state Treasurer Cameron Dick says it will cost more than $2 billion to recover from recent natural disasters in the south-east and Far North. Most of the damage bill is in the south-east, with storms on the Gold Coast, Logan and Scenic Rim accounting for three quarters of the total damage bill. Surrounding suburbs were spared the worst of the destruction, but the effects were felt across the region. Gold Coast residents have called it the worst storm in half a century.

Source: abcnews - 🏆 5. / 83 Read more »

The Tragedy in Gaza: A Geopolitical PerspectiveThree months into the conflict in Gaza, civilians continue to suffer the most. The article discusses the current situation and the main players involved.

Source: _TCglobal - 🏆 4. / 83 Read more »

Town in Queensland to be evacuated due to record floodingAn entire town in far north Queensland is expected to be evacuated after ex-tropical cyclone Jasper caused record flooding. Hundreds of people have been rescued and more falls are expected. Wujal Wujal, one of the worst-hit communities, may need to be completely evacuated.

Source: 7NewsMelbourne - 🏆 18. / 59 Read more »