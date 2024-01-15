Alex de Minaur advances as Milos Raonic retires hurt at Australian Open

Australia’s top hope at the 2024 Australian Open, No.10 seed Alex de Minaur, is into the second round after former world No.3 Milos Raonic retired hurt early in the third set, while two-time champion Naomi Osaka lost her much-anticipated return match on night two. Raonic was facing hip issues from the opening set when he needed a medical timeout but pulled the pin at 2-0 in the third, right when he was facing another break.

His wife was seen in tears in the crowd as ex-coach John McEnroe feared it would be the last time the former AO semi-finalist would appear in Melbourne. Watch Australia v West Indies on Kayo Sports. Every Test, ODI and T20I Live with no ad breaks during play. New to Kayo?“Considering I have a pretty close relationship with Milos over the years, we did work together for a while, it’s tough to see any player walk out this way. It really is,” McEnroe said on Nine. “It’s also sad because I don’t know if we will ever see him here again. I’m not sure how much longer he will be able to keep playing, honestl





FOXSportsAUS » / 🏆 24. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

De Minaur gears up for Milo Raonic clashPat Rafter, former tennis player, is participating in the Australian Padel Open in Sydney. Rafter, who won the Australian Open doubles championship 25 years ago, showcased his skills on a Padel court, displaying similarities to his prime tennis days.

Source: FOXSportsAUS - 🏆 24. / 51 Read more »

De Minaur's Form Gives Him Confidence Ahead of Raonic ClashAustralian tennis player Alex de Minaur is in great form and confident as he prepares to face Milos Raonic in the opening round of the tournament. Despite Raonic's past success, de Minaur believes he can defeat the Canadian and continue his strong performance in the Australian Open.

Source: FOXSportsAUS - 🏆 24. / 51 Read more »

De Minaur gears up for Milo Raonic clashAlex de Minaur continues his Christmas Day tradition of training with Tony Roche, a former tennis champion and coach. De Minaur's dedication to tennis and willingness to make sacrifices have helped him excel in the sport.

Source: FOXSportsAUS - 🏆 24. / 51 Read more »

Alex de Minaur's Expectations at the Australian OpenA preview of Alex de Minaur's chances at the Australian Open and his potential opponents in the early rounds.

Source: FOXSportsAUS - 🏆 24. / 51 Read more »

Alex de Minaur to face tough opponent in Australian OpenAlex de Minaur, the local highlight of the Australian Open, will face one-time Wimbledon finalist Milos Raonic in the first round of the tournament. If he wins, he will face Matteo Arnaldi or Adam Walton in the second round.

Source: 7NewsMelbourne - 🏆 18. / 59 Read more »

Alex Carey gives cheeky Ashes dig after rare stumpingAustralian wicketkeeper Alex Carey makes a cheeky reference to the Ashes after a rare stumping in the BBL

Source: 7NewsMelbourne - 🏆 18. / 59 Read more »