De Minaur's Form Gives Him Confidence Ahead of Raonic Clash

Milos Raonic (world No.319) It’s a good thing de Minaur is in the best form of his career so far, because Milos Raonic would be a mightily imposing opening round matchup if he wasn’t. De Minaur will still be very wary of the former world No.3, but the form he is in suggests he should be level-headed and consistent enough to defeat the big-serving Canadian, who has struggled with injury and meek form that have him far from his best that saw him reach a Wimbledon final and Australian Open semi.

It becomes a clearer run after that - or should in theory - with either an Aussie wildcard or Matteo Arnaldi in the second round before being projected to meet 18th seed Nicolas Jarry. Fifth seed Andrey Rublev is tough but not beyond de Minaur’s reach, but then Jannik Sinner and Novak Djokovic likely await. It’ll be hard, but de Minaur has proven himself up for the challenge this summer so far.: De Minaur is primed for a good run at his home slam and should have the second week in his sights. Rublev is a tough opponent but one he’s been able to defeat befor





Pat Rafter, former tennis player, is participating in the Australian Padel Open in Sydney. Rafter, who won the Australian Open doubles championship 25 years ago, showcased his skills on a Padel court, displaying similarities to his prime tennis days.

Alex de Minaur's Expectations at the Australian OpenA preview of Alex de Minaur's chances at the Australian Open and his potential opponents in the early rounds.

Alex de Minaur to face tough opponent in Australian OpenAlex de Minaur, the local highlight of the Australian Open, will face one-time Wimbledon finalist Milos Raonic in the first round of the tournament. If he wins, he will face Matteo Arnaldi or Adam Walton in the second round.

