New Rule Divides Players and Delights Fans at Australian Open

A new rule allowing spectators to enter arenas and take their seats between each game – rather than every second game when there is a change of ends – is delighting fans but dividing players at this year’s Australian Open. Spectators who want to enter the stadium during the match are normally required to line up at the closest entrance until the next change of ends, which can commonly take up to 10 minutes during hard-fought games.

This is to avoid distracting the players during points as people descend the stairs and take their seats. But this year the Australian Open is trialling a new system whereby fans can also enter or exit the arena during the tiny gap between games when there is no change of end. Staff on the doors of the two largest arenas, Rod Laver and Margaret Court, said the arrangements were being trialled, and indicated fans were happy as they could get back into the stadium more quickly after going to the bathroom or getting food and drink. Queues were also shorte





