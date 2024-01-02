Australian equities market experiences broad-based rally

When Australia's three big miners and biggest bank hit all-time highs in the same week, you know equities investors are in for a good time. When you add multi-year highs from big industrials Wesfarmers, Boral and Seven Group, fuel retailers Ampol and Viva Energy, retailer JB Hi-Fi, property owner and developer Goodman Group and online classifieds heavyweights Seek and Car Group, as happened on Tuesday, you can see this is a broad-based boom time for investors.

It is the sort of rally that has fund managers interrupting holidays to throw spare cash at the market. No one wants to miss it. Santa has been dropping presents down investors' chimneys for six weeks now and barely a sector has been left behind. The broad-based nature of this rally, as shown by big names at both ends of the S&P/ASX 200's barbell hitting record highs and lifting the index to within one point of its own high, makes this rally more about the macroeconomy than near-term profits, earnings or margins





FinancialReview » / 🏆 2. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Australian runner snags second-fastest time for Paris 2024 qualificationAustralian runner, Sinead Diver, exceeded expectations by clocking the second-fastest time for the Paris 2024 qualification window. Her time of 2:23:08 puts her in prime position to secure a spot for the Olympics.

Source: wwos - 🏆 12. / 68 Read more »

Australian Shares Set to Fall as Wall Street SlidesAustralian shares are expected to decline following losses on Wall Street due to profit taking and a reversal in bond yields. Gold surged to a record high but later reversed, while Bitcoin traded above $42,000.

Source: FinancialReview - 🏆 2. / 90 Read more »

Nearly Half of Patients Spend More Than Recommended Time in Australian Hospital Emergency DepartmentsNearly one in two patients are spending more than the recommended time in hospital emergency departments, according to Australian Institute of Health and Welfare data. Nearly one in 10 patients are waiting longer than a year to be admitted, according to Australian Institute of Health and Welfare. Elective surgery wait times are at their highest level on record, while nearly one in two patients are spending more than the recommended time in emergency departments, new data shows.

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

Australian Labor Party restricts offsets for habitat destructionThe Australian Labor Party has agreed to restrict its Nature Repair Market Bill, preventing farmers and mining firms from buying offsets for habitat destruction. The bill aims to encourage private investment and philanthropic funds for nature and wildlife protection.

Source: FinancialReview - 🏆 2. / 90 Read more »

Australian households taking control of power bills with clean energy transitionYvonne Parker creates an energy-efficient home to combat rising power prices in Australia.

Source: abc730 - 🏆 14. / 63 Read more »

Australian Government Plans to Slash Migration IntakeThe government's migration review aims to reduce Australia's intake after a significant increase in the past year. Tougher restrictions on international students are central to this plan.

Source: SBSNews - 🏆 3. / 89 Read more »