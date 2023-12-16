Judge rules extensive phone hacking at Mirror Newspaper Group

A judge has ruled there was extensive phone hacking at Mirror Newspaper Group from 2006 to 2011, following Prince Harry's High Court case. The newspapers invaded the Duke of Sussex's privacy by using unlawful information gathering to produce 15 of the 33 newspaper articles examined at trial. Prince Harry sees the ruling as a warning to other news media that used similar practices.





