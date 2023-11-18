Netflix Pushes Back on Prince Harry's Claims About the Press

One of the Duke of Sussex’s main arguments has been pushed back on by Netflix , which shows a very different version of events. But she lied. There were not three parties stuck in that ménage-a-misery but four: the princess; the world’s most unlikely Lothario, (then) Prince Charles; the only mistress in royal history to get her man via a wardrobe of dowdy cardigans, Camilla Parker Bowles; and … the press.

The British media was as fundamentally a part of the Wales union as each of the other unhappy individuals, a fact that is driven home by the new season of Netflix ’s lavish celluloid saga, And it’s the show’s treatment of this situation, of Diana, Charles and their attempts to wield the press to their own ends, that pushes back, if not directly contradicts one of their son When Harry took to the stand in June in his court case against the Mirror Group Newspapers, he accused the tabloid press of having “blood on their hands”. Picture: supplied Harry is a man who seems to deal in absolutes. California life, good; UK life, bad. Lager, out; kale smoothies, i





Read more: NEWSCOMAUHQ » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

NEWSCOMAUHQ: Prince Harry claim in Nazi caseA high-profile lawyer representing one of three men accused of performing Nazi salutes outside Sydney’s Jewish Museum has denied claims his client has ever owned or worn a Nazi uniform - unlike former Premier Dominic Perrottet or Prince Harry.

Source: newscomauHQ | Read more »

SKYNEWSAUST: Prince Harry releases virtual stand-up comedy setPrince Harry is being accused of stealing his father and brother's thunder with a virtual stand-up comedy set. He made fun of himself being a ginger, in a video filmed for a comedy event to raise money for US veterans. Harry described himself as an “endangered species” in the video.

Source: SkyNewsAust | Read more »

SKYNEWSAUST: Prince Harry labels gingers an ‘endangered species’ in comedy videoPrince Harry has labelled ginger-haired people an “endangered species” in a new standup comedy video. The Duke of Sussex made the comedy debut as part of a fundraising event for US veterans. He took aim at his life in the spotlight as a celebrity royal and even his hair colour.

Source: SkyNewsAust | Read more »

NEWSCOMAUHQ: New Book Reveals Prince Harry's Feud with BrotherPrince Harry was left “in the dark” and “completely by himself” as he scrambled to get to his grandmother’s bedside in Scotland in the hours before her death, an explosive new book has claimed.

Source: newscomauHQ | Read more »

NEWSCOMAUHQ: Harry, Meghan’s rare outing with their kidsPrince Harry and Meghan Markle went trick-or-treating with their little ones on Halloween.

Source: newscomauHQ | Read more »

SKYNEWSAUST: Prince Harry’s friends ‘don’t hear from him at all’Prince Harry has reportedly ghosted many of his former friends and relies heavily on his wife Meghan Markle, according to a bombshell interview by a respected royal author.

Source: SkyNewsAust | Read more »