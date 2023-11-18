Australian Navy Divers Injured by Chinese Warship's Sonar Pulses

Australian navy divers have sustained minor injuries suspected to be a result of sonar pulses from a Chinese warship that affected their ears. HMAS Toowoomba was in international waters when the incident occurred on Tuesday involving a People’s Liberation Army-Navy destroyer.

Defence Minister Richard Marles, who is acting prime minister as Anthony Albanese is in San Francisco for the APEC summit, released a statement on Saturday describing the incident as an “unsafe and unprofessional interaction”. He stressed that Australia expected “all countries, including China, to operate their militaries in a professional and safe manner”. Marles said HMAS Toowoomba had stopped to clear fishing nets entangled around its propellers, advised the PLA-N destroyer that diving operations were under way and “requested the ship keep clear”.“Soon after, it was detected operating its hull-mounted sonar in a manner that posed a risk to the safety of the Australian divers who were forced to exit the water. This is unsafe and unprofessional conduct





Read more: THEAGE » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

SKYNEWSAUST: Australia has no ‘navy-to-navy relationship’ with China despite thawing relationsChina’s military chiefs are not attending one of the top naval conferences in the Indo-Pacific despite thawing relations in the region. The conference is being held in Sydney on Tuesday and is being attended by leaders in the navy from over 40 different countries, including the United States and the United Kingdom.

Source: SkyNewsAust | Read more »

SKYNEWSAUST: Australian government will not cancel Port of Darwin lease to Chinese companyThe Australian government has announced it will not cancel its Port of Darwin lease to a Chinese company. In June 2022 only weeks after Prime Minister Anthony Albanese came into power he announced a review into the Port of Darwin lease. The lease was a 99-year-lease to Chinese firm Landbridge by the Northern Territory government.

Source: SkyNewsAust | Read more »

GUARDİANAUS: Extradition hearing for Australian accused of training Chinese pilots delayed for secret documents bidDaniel Duggan’s lawyer seeks classified government material to prove US request is politically motivated

Source: GuardianAus | Read more »

THEAGE: Australian winemakers ready to rekindle ties with Chinese customersThe Australian wine industry has received its clearest signal yet that it is one step closer to resuming regular trade with what was once its largest market.

Source: theage | Read more »

SKYNEWSAUST: Chinese sanctions on Australian wine set to be removedThe Chinese government has chosen to review its sanctions on Australian wine. The wine sanctions are set to be removed by China as early as 2024. As a result of the review, Australia’s action that it has taken against China at the World Trade Organization will be suspended.

Source: SkyNewsAust | Read more »

FİNANCİALREVİEW: Australian Winemakers Hopeful as Chinese Tariffs Review AnnouncedAustralian winemakers are hopeful as a review into wine tariffs that punished them is announced, potentially signaling an end to Chinese tariffs on Australian wines. However, a sales recovery to the mainland may take longer than expected.

Source: FinancialReview | Read more »