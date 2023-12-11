Chemist Warehouse Group to Merge with Sigma Healthcare for ASX Listing

Chemist Warehouse Group will merge with Sigma Healthcare to list on the ASX, valuing the combined group at $8.8 billion. The merger requires approval from competition regulators and will bring together Sigma's wholesaler and franchise pharmacy business with Chemist Warehouse's 600 store network. After the merger, Chemist Warehouse shareholders, including its founders, will have a market capitalisation similar to BlueScope Steel.





FinancialReview » / 🏆 2. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

London’s pro-Palestine march live: police say 300,000 taking part as dozens of counterprotesters arrestedPolice say a ‘large group of counter protesters’ arrested in Tachbrook Street, Pimlico

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

'Truly catastrophic' scenes as Gaza's largest hospital comes under attack, aid group saysMedical staff at Al-Shifa say the hospital is 'besieged', with shooting and airstrikes 'unabated'. Israel denies it's targeting the compound.

Source: SBSNews - 🏆 3. / 89 Read more »

Australian drill rap group ONEFOUR accustomed to police raidsRapper Jerome Misa, known as J Emz, reveals that police raids have become normal for the Australian drill rap group ONEFOUR. Despite the intrusions, ONEFOUR has gained a significant following with millions of views on their music videos.

Source: SBSNews - 🏆 3. / 89 Read more »

Kmart Group urged to support textile recycling schemeThe federal government has told Kmart Group, which comprises Kmart and Target, that regulation is the only alternative to a textiles circularity scheme.

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

Retired Police Commander Claims Sri Lankan Government Colluded with Terrorist Group in Easter Sunday BombingsA retired police commander sheds light on allegations of government collusion with a terrorist group in the 2019 Easter Sunday bombings, calling for an independent investigation. The head of Sri Lanka's Catholic Church and a survivor of the attack also support the call for investigation.

Source: abcnews - 🏆 5. / 83 Read more »

Australian Parliament Passes Legislation on Unknown Group of PeopleThe Australian Parliament has passed legislation regarding a largely unknown group of people, described by some MPs as 'hardened criminals' and 'absolute animals'. The legislative exercise has raised concerns about the government's response to the High Court's ruling on indefinite immigration detention. Some individuals who have been freed from immigration detention include murderers and sex offenders. Experts suggest that while not all of them have been convicted of crimes in Australia, a significant number of them are owed protection.

Source: FinancialReview - 🏆 2. / 90 Read more »