Top fund managers and experts recommend Games Workshop Group

It might be time to look beyond big name, overpriced Wall Street stocks that could struggle to deliver growth. That was the message from top fund managers , company founders and super funds at the Sohn Hearts & Minds charity event at the Sydney Opera House on Friday. Here are 12 picks from the experts.El Khazen chose miniature wargames producer Games Workshop Group as his pick, calling it the “Hermes of plastic”.

El Khazen,, says the UK-based group’s well-known Warhammer brand has further to penetrate in the US. “Customer engagement is really strong. Warhammer is their main hobby,” he says.He adds the Warhammer brand enjoys very high barriers to entry in a sustainable moat, given its 40-year history with customers. Besides, the group holds a “quasi-monopolistic” position in a market “it basically created”, according to Khazen. Looking forward, el Khazen is confident of potential opportunities in film and television. “Last December for example, Amazon Studios and Games Workshop announced the creation of a Warhammer cinematic universe,” he say





