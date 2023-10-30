Happy Birthday Wordle: Introducing Worzle

Reader Alf Smith, a retired software engineer from Herefordshire, has devised what he calls “Worzle”, a portmanteau of Wordle + puzzle. You are shown a solved game of Wordle, with some letters hidden, and must fill in the missing letters.Remember: each line must be a word. Green means right letter right space, yellow is right letter wrong space, and grey is wrong letter.

I set a puzzle here every two weeks on a Monday. I’m always on the look-out for great puzzles. If you would like to suggest one,

