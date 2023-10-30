Russia-Ukraine war live: Moscow open to conditional talks on post-conflict settlement, defence minister claims

Welcome to our live coverage of the war in Ukraine. Here is a summary of some of the latest developments. Russian defence minister Sergei Shoigu has spoken at a Beijing defence forum on Monday, claiming that Moscow was ready for talks on the post-conflict settlement of the Ukraine crisis, and on further “co-existence” with the west, but that Western countries needed to stop seeking Russia’s strategic defeat. The conditions for talks had not yet been met, he said.

He accused the west of promoting an arms race in the Asia-Pacific region, Russian state media reported, saying the west’s “ostentatious desire for dialogue” was covering up a build-up of forces in that region. Shoigu also appeared to play down Russia’s decision to revoke its ratification of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty, claiming it did not mean the end of the agreement, and that Russia was not lowering its threshold for the use of nuclear weapons.

