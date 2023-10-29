Coach’s shocking revelation exposes England World Cup chaos

AFPEngland coach Matthew Mott made the startling revelation after his side’s Cricket World Cup defeat to England that he had been unaware his side could miss out on qualifying for the 2025 Champions Trophy untilEngland languish bottom of the 10-team table after the 100-run defeat with a chance of missing out on the 2025 Champions Trophy, where the top seven teams from this World Cup and hosts Pakistan are expected to compete.

England now likely needs to win two of their final three games to qualify, although their woeful net run rate could mean they miss out even in that scenario.Mott also said the team remains an “incredibly tight-knit unit” despite a 100-run thrashing by India which condemned the defending champions to a fifth defeat at the World Cup.

“I’ve never come across a sports team that has underperformed like this, given the level of expectation,” 2019 World Cup winning skipper Morgan told Sky Sports. “I can only say from my opinion the group’s been incredibly strong in that part. If you see our training sessions, they’re full of fun. People are putting their arm around each other, trying to help them.”Pressed on the topic and Mott said: “Eoin’s entitled to his opinion. He’s obviously been away for a couple of weeks with the birth of his child. headtopics.com

Jos Buttler’s England suffered a fifth loss in six games at the tournament to all but slip out of the semi-final race.

