Matildas coach Tony Gustavsson happy with progress in Olympic qualifying, but he says some form players will miss out on the starting XI

Matildas coach Tony Gustavsson has hinted he will resist the temptation of resting his biggest stars despite already sealing passage through to the next round of Olympic qualifying.

Gustavsson fielded a second-string XI against Iran before unleashing his strongest line-up against the Philippines. The three-day break between Sunday's win over the Philippines and Wednesday's clash with Taiwan means Gustavsson will have some lengthy talks with his medical team before deciding on selection.

Australia need to win a two-legged play-off against a yet-to-be-decided Asian Confederation team in order to qualify for the Olympics. "If you want to go all the way to the Olympics, this is how tight the games will be in an Olympics. Only 48 hours to recover and then another game comes up.Sam Kerr put yet another ball in the net, but it was the performance of Mary Fowler that had the Matildas coach up and about after the match with Iran. headtopics.com

Gustavsson said the growing depth in his squad meant there would be some players who miss a spot in the starting XI despite being in form. "So that's going to be the conversation. How are we going to start the game, how we're going to finish the games?"

