So you want to get involved in the Melbourne Cup but you don’t know anything about it. I’m not sure how that’s possible if you live in Australia, but sure, let’s go with it.

The actual Melbourne Cup, which wouldn’t be the easiest cup to use in real life, and Gai Waterhouse, an older woman famous for knowing what horses are. (Photo by Quinn Rooney/Getty Images)It’s a horse race, that includes 24 horses (although sometimes fewer if they are withdrawn or ‘scratched’ – that’s not usually literal) trying to be the fastest around a 3200-metre trip of Flemington Racecourse in Melbourne’s inner northwest.

Each horse has odds based on how likely the betting public and bookmakers believe they are to win. The horse viewed as most likely to win has the smallest odds; ie if you bet a dollar, you might only get a few back, rather than a couple of hundred. headtopics.com

There are a couple of tried-and-true methods. One is to have a mate who follows horse racing; then you can blame them when their pick loses. Or you could try and analyse the form guide – you know, that confusing bit with all of the tiny writing in the middle of the paper? No, not the real estate listings. Or the classifieds. The other part.

You can also bet on a horse to ‘place’ – that means if they finish in the top three, you win, but at less lucrative odds than with the win bet. For example in 2019, the dividends for those bet types were as follows: The quinella paid $82.40, the exacta paid $175, the trifecta paid $2,953.40 and the first four paid $79,381.40. headtopics.com

The latter is important because it’s a handicap race; the horses seen to be in the best form are given extra weight to punish them.

