Mutiny in Heaven: A Documentary on the Rise and Fall of the Birthday Party

‘Not for the fragile’: Nick Cave performs with the Birthday Party in London in 1981. A new documentary, Mutiny in Heaven, charts the rise and fall of the Australian band.‘Not for the fragile’: Nick Cave performs with the Birthday Party in London in 1981. A new documentary, Mutiny in Heaven, charts the rise and fall of the Australian band.

The uninitiated will probably also have a good time with this full-tilt boogie, sonic assault of a documentary, which paints a warts-and-all portrait of the band and its members: Nick Cave, Mick Harvey,, Phill Calvert and Tracy Pew. These wrong-side-of-the-tracks artists played by their own rules, spat in the face of decorum and decency, and through a haze of putrid indulgence succeeded against the odds.

“We didn’t do anything to try and be likable,” we hear Harvey comment shortly after the film enters its second hour. And boy does that seem true. Emerging in the late 70s from the noise and stink of Melbourne’s “St Kilda scene”, which we’re told was a “dangerous” and “deranged” community of artists working outside the system, Cave and co were the rough and rowdy people your parents told you to stay away from. headtopics.com

The film opens with a young sweat-slathered Cave on stage, cigarette in hand, delivering a public health announcement: “The front row is not for the fragile.” He doesn’t say why but we can safely assume the reasons include cochlear damage and body fluids. The camera bobs around in slow-mo, as if the frame itself has had a few too many, as White inserts soundgrabs broadly reminiscing on the band and its journey.

The film in part is a scuzzy time capsule capturing the post-punk scene in Melbourne and the UK in the 70s and 80s, beginning by touching on the aforementioned St Kilda scene then moving on to the band’s relocation to London, where their drug habits worsened and they developed a reputation as no-hopers to stay away from. headtopics.com