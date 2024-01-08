Former NSW Premier Mike Baird Criticizes Politicians for Prioritizing Elections Over Principles

Former NSW premier Mike Baird has come under fire over comments he made about politicians trying to "win elections" and not doing "what they know is right or what they believe in". Former New South Wales premier Mike Baird has been mocked for accusing politicians of "stoking the division" in hopes of winning an election.

Mr Baird launched a scathing attack on the current generation of political leaders during a podcast interview released on Monday, accusing them of attempting to stoke division in a “race to the bottom” rather than “doing what they know is right”. “I think particular leaders globally have kind of taken approaches to politics that are divisive and ‘us and them’ on every single day, moment and media appearance,” he said on the Future Generation Australia podcast. “But the biggest thing to me is political leaders that don’t do what they know is right or what they believe in. That invariably means that people are managing to try and win elections





