Residents flood NSW Ombudsman with complaints about building projects

Residents of one of Sydney’s smallest councils have flooded the NSW Ombudsman with grievances about controversial building projects, as both councils and residents express dissatisfaction with the watchdog’s handling of complaints. Large councils in Sydney and the Central Coast filled eight of the state’s 10 most maligned municipalities in 2022-23, according to NSW Ombudsman Paul Miller’s annual report.

Darvan Sinnetamby’s concerns about plans to build a sports complex at Lane Cove Golf Course prompted him to make a complaint about Lane Cove Council to the NSW Ombudsman.But Lane Cove Council on Sydney’s north shore, which has about 40,000 residents, had more than three times the rate of complaints of other NSW councils. The Ombudsman received 121 complaints about Central Coast Council in 2022-23, followed by Canterbury-Bankstown (73), Northern Beaches (65), Blacktown (63) and Lane Cove (62).Lane Cove had the highest rate of complaints made about the council (155 per 100,000 residents) – more than three times as many as Shoalhaven City (48) and Central Coast (35





