Volunteer firefighters' deaths in NSW bushfires remembered four years on

Family and colleagues have recounted the harrowing day two volunteer firefighters died battling the 2019–20 bushfires in NSW, and revealed the lasting impacts of their deaths in the lead-up to the four-year anniversary of the accident. Andrew O’Dwyer, 36, and Geoffrey Keaton, 32, were killed when a tree fell on their fire truck near Buxton, in NSW’s Macarthur Region on December 19, 2019. The tree caused their truck to veer off the road and roll down an embankment.

The Horsley Park Rural Fire Brigade crew were on night shift, part of a convoy of trucks travelling between Balmoral and Buxton fighting the Green Wattle Creek bushfire. Volunteers Tim Penning, Ben Fraser and Carlos Quinteros were sitting in the back seat. O’Dwyer and Keaton were in the front. Penning, who was on his first night shift, told 7NEWS.com.au it was “surreal” driving towards the fire when everyone else was going the other wa





