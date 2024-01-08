Pubs Pocketing Rising Proportion of Gambling Profits in NSW

Pubs are pocketing a rising proportion of the state’s gambling profits and poker machines are being concentrated at a smaller number of venues as large hotel groups shape their business models around gaming. The latest quarterly data released by NSW Liquor and Gaming shows that pubs reaped 45 per cent of the total gaming revenue in NSW, despite owning a quarter of the poker machines. Most machines are owned by registered clubs.

The Crossroads Hotel in Casula, which was at the centre of a COVID outbreak in 2020, recorded the second-highest gambling revenue in the third quarter of 2023.The most profitable hotel by gaming revenue was the Markets Hotel in Homebush, followed by the Crossroads Hotel in Casula and the Wentworth Hotel in Homebush West. Liquor and Gaming does not break down the gambling revenue by venue. The total amount lost by punters on poker machines in hotels hit $946 million for the 92 days to September 30, 2023, which was a slight increase on the same period in 2022. But the five-year trend shows a marked increase in revenue among pub





