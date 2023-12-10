Former editor criticizes Annastacia Palaszczuk's government

On every measure except one, Annastacia Palaszczuk was an 'abject failure' whose government was in a 'death spiral', former Courier-Mail and Sunday Mail editor Des Houghton argues. She had the gift of the common touch. She was not a nasty cow in the style of some of the so-called 'mean girls' who now dominate the Labor Party and the Greens. Palaszczuk, 54, who announced her resignation on Sunday, had the ability to project homespun optimism, even in times of crisis.

And there were plenty of those. Hardly anyone was surprised that she ousted herself after eight years at the helm. Palaszczuk's personal popularity was declining, her political authority was evaporating, and her government was dysfunctional at almost every level. It is time for her to go. Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk struggled to hold back tears while announcing her retirement from politics on Sunday





Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk Announces RetirementQueensland premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announced her retirement in an emotional press conference on Sunday, telling journalists she has "given everything" but that it's time to move on.

