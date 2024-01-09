Tradesman smashes up concrete driveway in dispute with homeowner

A dispute between a Queensland tradesman and a homeowner has come to a shattering end, with the tradie and his team smashing up a concrete driveway days after it was poured. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media, with both parties involved speaking exclusively to 7NEWS. Logan concreter Jesse Crowe said he had negotiated the $6000 job with homeowner Viola, and she had paid $2500 as a deposit.

But Viola said they had agreed on a $5000 total — of which she had paid $3500 as a deposit. Crowe said the homeowner wouldn’t budge on the final amount after a dispute over the cost of rubbish removal — but according to Viola, there were concerns about the quality of the work and hidden fees. In the video, Crowe and his team stand outside Viola’s home while holding pickaxes. “This is what happens when you don’t want to pay for work carried out at your place,” Crowe says. He and another man then use the pickaxes to dig up chunks of the still-curing concrete, covering the entire sla





