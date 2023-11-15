Cyberattack Shuts Down Australian Ports

Parts of four key Australian ports were shut down over the weekend due to a cyberattack. DP World Australia, responsible for 40% of freight into the country, found a breach in its systems and disconnected its internet connection. Port operations in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, and Fremantle were affected. While container transfers were delayed, operations have now resumed. Emergency supplies were collected from the docks. Temporary disruptions are expected.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

BRİSBANETİMES: DP World resumes operations at Australian ports after cyberattackPort operator DP World has started resuming operations at its ports in Australia after a cyberattack caused a halt in freight shipments. The attack had stranded around 30,000 shipping containers across DP World's yards in the country. Following successful tests of key systems, DP World expects around 4,000 containers to move out of the four terminals on Monday. However, the ongoing investigation and response to protect networks and systems may cause temporary disruptions to their services in the coming days.

Source: brisbanetimes | Read more »

SBSNEWS: DP World: Australian ports up and running after large-scale cyber attackMajor Australian ports are almost back to full capacity following a large-scale cyber attack.

Source: SBSNews | Read more »

SBSNEWS: Australian government accepts all recommendations from robodebt royal commissionThe federal government has accepted or agreed in principle to every recommendation from the damning robodebt royal commission, saying it is taking the next step to ensuring the "crude and cruel" scheme will never be repeated.

Source: SBSNews | Read more »

GUARDİANAUS: Rental Affordability Worsens in Australian CapitalsThe ninth annual National Shelter-SGS Economics and Planning Rental Affordability Index has found affordability has worsened in the past year in every Australian capital except Hobart and Canberra. Rental affordability has plunged in the past year with low-income Australians now completely priced out of living alone, a new report has revealed.

Source: GuardianAus | Read more »

ABCNEWS: Australian economist's prized possession from Myanmar jailSean Turnell, an Australian economist, describes his most prized possession, a hand-woven elephant made by a fellow political prisoner, which he grabbed when he was dramatically released from a Myanmar jail after 650 days of arbitrary detention.

Source: abcnews | Read more »

FİNANCİALREVİEW: Australian shares set to open higher as commodities recoverAustralian shares are expected to open higher as commodities recover. Iron ore and oil prices have increased. The Dow Jones Average rose in New York, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite closed slightly lower. The pending October CPI report is a key focus for investors. Economic momentum has slowed, supporting softer inflation. Forecasts suggest core inflation will continue to rise. Expectations are for core inflation to remain in a range of 0.2% to 0.3% month-over-month.

Source: FinancialReview | Read more »