Children in Cairns Watch House Allegedly Denied Basic Needs

Children in Cairns watch house are not being provided adequate food, medical attention or legal help, a senior psychologist has alleged. Government is failing to meet basic needs of youth in Queensland lockup, putting staff at ‘risk of harm’, psychologist alleges.

A senior psychologist treating children in the Cairns police watch house sent a “cry for help” letter detailing “horrendous” conditions and alleged human rights abuses in the lockup, including claims young people are not being provided adequate food, medical attention or legal support. “In all my years and experience working in government, NGOs and private practice, I have never witnessed the horrors we are currently expected to manage and have been managing for quite some time now,” Bates sai





