Supporting Children's Understanding of Multidigit Numbers

When children start school, they learn how to recite their numbers (“one, two, three…”) and how to write them (1, 2, 3…). Learning about what those numbers mean is even more challenging, and this becomes trickier yet when numbers have more than one digit — such as 42 and 608. It turns out that the meaning of such “multidigit” numbers cannot be gleaned from simply looking at them or by performing calculations with them.

Our number system has many hidden meanings that are not transparent, making it difficult for children to comprehend it. In collaboration with elementary teachers, the Mathematics Teaching and Learning Lab at Concordia University explores tools that can support young children’s understanding of multidigit numbers. We investigate the impact of using concrete objects (like bundling straws into groups of 10). We also investigate the use of visual tools, such as number lines and charts, or words to represent numbers (the word for 40 is “forty”) and written notation (for example, 42





