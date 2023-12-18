Queensland MP testifies Brittany Higgins told him she was raped in Parliament House

A Queensland MP has given evidence in the Federal Court that Brittany Higgins told him she had been raped in Parliament House within days of the alleged assault. Liberal National Party MP Sam O’Connor testified that Higgins had mentioned the word 'rape' and said she had been taken back to Parliament House by a Liberal Party staffer. O’Connor's testimony was given in defense of a defamation suit brought against Ten and journalist Lisa Wilkinson over an interview with Higgins.

Higgins had informed O’Connor about the incident in a phone call on March 29, 2019





brisbanetimes » / 🏆 13. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Brittany Higgins testifies in court about alleged rape in Parliament HouseFormer political staffer Brittany Higgins gives evidence in court about her decision to go public with her allegation of rape in Parliament House, stating that she did not want to be complicit in a cover-up. She also mentions the media inquiry and the retraumatising effect of the assault becoming public knowledge.

Source: smh - 🏆 6. / 80 Read more »

Brittany Higgins Breaks Down in Tears While Giving Evidence in CourtFormer political staffer Brittany Higgins gives emotional testimony about her alleged rape in Parliament House. She testifies in Bruce Lehrmann's defamation case against Network Ten. Higgins admits to being intoxicated and taken to Parliament House by Lehrmann.

Source: theage - 🏆 8. / 77 Read more »

Telephone call recorded by Brittany Higgins emerges in defamation caseA telephone call recorded by Brittany Higgins with her then-boss, Liberal senator Michaelia Cash, has become a key point in Bruce Lehrmann's defamation case. In the call, Higgins discusses her desire to quit her job and her experience of being assaulted in Parliament House.

Source: brisbanetimes - 🏆 13. / 67 Read more »

Defamation Trial Continues with Secret Recordings in Brittany Higgins CaseThe defamation trial of Bruce Lehrmann against Network Ten and Lisa Wilkinson continues with the introduction of secret recordings. The trial also questions the credibility of The Project's interview with Brittany Higgins. Lehrmann's barrister accuses the program of not verifying the credibility of evidence provided by Higgins.

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

Judge Allows Network 10's Lip Reader to Give Evidence in Brittany Higgins' CaseAn 'expert' lip reader hired by Network 10 has been given the green light to give evidence on what he believes Brittany Higgins and Bruce Lehrmann spoke about at a Canberra pub, hours before the alleged rape. A detective and a rape crisis counsellor also provided evidence in Mr Lehrmann's defamation case against Network Ten and journalist Lisa Wilkinson.

Source: SkyNewsAust - 🏆 7. / 78 Read more »

Lisa Wilkinson defends handling of Brittany Higgins' rape allegations in defamation trialLisa Wilkinson defends her handling of Brittany Higgins' rape allegations during Bruce Lehrmann's defamation trial against her and Channel Ten. She denies behaving like a cheap tabloid journalist and claims her team investigated the story well. Hi headtopics.com admin, Your posts are always on point.

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »