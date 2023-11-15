Australian schoolchildren to strike for climate action with support from 'climate doctors'

Thousands of schoolchildren across Australia will be striking for climate action this Friday, with the backing of “climate doctors” who have penned a special absentee note for the occasion. The interactive letter is signed by Prof David Karoly from the University of Melbourne and Dr Nick Abel from ANU. It states the student is “unfit due to a major climate health concern”, noting their “elevated stress” and “feelings of despair” on seeing the impacts of climate change.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

7NEWSAUSTRALİA: Best Black Friday deals: Chezzi Denyer’s favourite brand Boost Lab launches massive Black Friday sale7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS.

Source: 7NewsAustralia | Read more »

SBSNEWS: DP World: Australian ports up and running after large-scale cyber attackMajor Australia n ports are almost back to full capacity following a large-scale cyber attack.

Source: SBSNews | Read more »

SBSNEWS: Australian government accepts all recommendations from robodebt royal commissionThe federal government has accepted or agreed in principle to every recommendation from the damning robodebt royal commission, saying it is taking the next step to ensuring the "crude and cruel" scheme will never be repeated.

Source: SBSNews | Read more »

BRİSBANETİMES: DP World resumes operations at Australian ports after cyberattackPort operator DP World has started resuming operations at its ports in Australia after a cyberattack caused a halt in freight shipments. The attack had stranded around 30,000 shipping containers across DP World's yards in the country. Following successful tests of key systems, DP World expects around 4,000 containers to move out of the four terminals on Monday. However, the ongoing investigation and response to protect networks and systems may cause temporary disruptions to their services in the coming days.

Source: brisbanetimes | Read more »

GUARDİANAUS: Rental Affordability Worsens in Australian CapitalsThe ninth annual National Shelter-SGS Economics and Planning Rental Affordability Index has found affordability has worsened in the past year in every Australia n capital except Hobart and Canberra. Rental affordability has plunged in the past year with low-income Australia ns now completely priced out of living alone, a new report has revealed.

Source: GuardianAus | Read more »

ABCNEWS: Australian economist's prized possession from Myanmar jailSean Turnell, an Australia n economist, describes his most prized possession, a hand-woven elephant made by a fellow political prisoner, which he grabbed when he was dramatically released from a Myanmar jail after 650 days of arbitrary detention.

Source: abcnews | Read more »