Lonely Bear in Financial Markets

It can be lonely being a bear in financial markets, particularly when you wake up on the other side of the world to an impressive Wall Street rally. So, spare a thought for Marko Kolanovic, JPMorgan’s Wall Street cross-asset strategy guru, who spoke to Chanticleer from Sydney on Wednesday after watching the S&P 500 index surge 1.9 per cent on Tuesday night thanks toDavid Rowe It was a stunning night on Wall Street. The Nasdaq Composite Index leapt 2.

4 per cent in a single session and the Russell 2000 index of small-cap stocks soared a staggering 5.4 per cent, as investors bet the Federal Reserve is done raising rates and could be cutting interest rates much sooner than expected.The ASX 200 joined in on Wednesday morning, jumping 1.5 per cent to take its gains since late October to 4.9 per cent.The S&P 500 has now gained 9.1 per cent over the same period and is just below 4500 points, well above Kolanovic’s forecast for the index to end the year at 4200 points. But the veteran market watcher isn’t backing away from his view that the outlook for stocks is muted at best.falling to

