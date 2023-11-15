Australian government to introduce emergency legislation in response to high court decision

Immigration minister Andrew Giles has confirmed the government will introduce emergency legislation to respond to the high court decision, which has resulted in the release of 83 people from detention.

Labor appears set to criminalise the breach of bridging visa conditions as the first plank of its legislative response to the The Albanese government has confirmed on Thursday it will introduce emergency legislation to respond to the decision, which has resulted in the release of 83 people from detention. The immigration minister, Andrew Giles, has repeatedly reassured that community safety has been ensured by placing conditions on the visas of all those released. But the Coalition opposition has identified an apparent gap in the law: that breach of visa conditions is usually punishable by immigration detention, which is no longer possible after the high court’s NZYQ decisio

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

THEAGE: Australian government seeks solution after High Court rules detention illegalThe Australia n government is looking for a solution after the High Court ruled that it was illegal to keep people in immigration detention indefinitely. The government has commissioned the Australia n Federal Police and the Australia n Border Force to manage the detainees who have been released under strict visa conditions. Opposition Leader Peter Dutton calls for a legislative fix to ensure community safety .

Source: theage | Read more »

GUARDİANAUS: Legislative Responses Considered After 81 People Released from Immigration DetentionClare O’Neil has referred to regulatory and legislative responses being under consideration to respond to a decision that has resulted in 81 people being released from immigration detention. Home affairs minister says it’s ‘garbage’ that legislation could completely reverse high court decision that led to 81 leaving immigration detention. That parliament “should not rise” until legislation is passed, upping pressure on the government by demanding a response even before the high court gives its full reasons.

Source: GuardianAus | Read more »

SMH: Australian racing powerbroker urges Premier to overturn decision on Racing NSW chairmanAn Australia n racing powerbroker is urging Premier Chris Minns to overturn a decision to extend the contract of Racing NSW chairman Russell Balding amid growing concerns over the new laws needed to permit his unprecedented 14-year-term.

Source: smh | Read more »

BRİSBANETİMES: Rental Affordability Deteriorates in Australian Capital CitiesRent affordability has worsened in nearly every capital city, with the Rental Affordability Index showing that previously affordable suburbs are now straining household budgets.

Source: brisbanetimes | Read more »

FİNANCİALREVİEW: Australian shares rally on rebound in commodity prices Australia n shares are set to open higher. Stocks in focus: CBA, ALS, OFX and Catapult. Oil, iron ore advance. Follow updates here.

Source: FinancialReview | Read more »

SBSNEWS: Cyberattack Shuts Down Australian PortsParts of four key Australia n ports were shut down over the weekend due to a cyberattack, leading to concerns about flow-on effects. DP World Australia , a company responsible for 40 per cent of freight into the country, found a breach of its systems on Friday and responded by switching off its internet connection completely. This meant the company's port operations in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane and Fremantle were shut down over the weekend. While the transfer of 30,000 containers was delayed, operations have since resumed. Former head of the Australia n Cyber Security Centre, Alastair MacGibbon, who is advising DP World, said while cargo had been at a standstill over the weekend, arrangements had been made for some emergency supplies, such as vital medical supplies and equipment, to be collected from the docks. About 5000 containers are expected to move out of the impacted terminals on Monday but a number of factors are expected to cause further temporary disruptions

Source: SBSNews | Read more »