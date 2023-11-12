Rental Affordability Deteriorates in Australian Capital Cities

Rental affordability has worsened in nearly every capital city, with rent inflation expected to remain high. The Rental Affordability Index shows that previously affordable suburbs are now straining household budgets. More households are under rental stress, and many places are the most unaffordable they have ever been.

THEAGE: Rental Affordability Deteriorates in Australian Capital CitiesRental affordability has gone from bad to worse over the past year, deteriorating in nearly every capital city as the Reserve Bank warns rent inflation will remain high for some time.

ABCNEWS: Rental Affordability Declines in Australian Capital CitiesRenters in every Australian capital city are in a worse position than they were before the pandemic, according to the latest Rental Affordability Index report. Sydney remains the least affordable capital city in the country with a decline of 13 per cent in affordability, while Melbourne and Perth each recorded declines of 10 per cent. The report highlights that the issue of rental affordability is now a national problem, affecting both big cities and regional areas. The situation is exacerbated in regional areas where income levels are lower compared to capital cities .

GUARDİANAUS: Rental Affordability Worsens in Australian CapitalsThe ninth annual National Shelter-SGS Economics and Planning Rental Affordability Index has found affordability has worsened in the past year in every Australian capital except Hobart and Canberra. Rental affordability has plunged in the past year with low-income Australians now completely priced out of living alone, a new report has revealed.

THEAGE: Melbourne's Rental Crisis Leaves Suburbs Stripped of Affordable HomesMelbourne’s rental crisis has left suburbs within 15 kilometres of the CBD without affordable homes, causing concerns about worsening conditions across the city. Renters are skipping meals and experts fear for the city’s liveability as families are forced to move further away from jobs to find affordable housing.

