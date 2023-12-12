Advocates call for raising the age of criminal responsibility in Australia

Five years ago, Australian governments committed to reviewing the age of criminal responsibility, but advocates say children as young as 10 are still dealt with in a way that can cause serious long-term harm. While a report released in 2020 as part of the review process recommended the federal, state and territory governments raise the minimum age to 14 years, without exception, this advice has not been actioned.

After what advocacy groups described as 'five years of delays and glacial progress' many had expected to get a better idea of where each state, territory and the federal government stood on the issue last week but have been left disappointed. In most parts of Australia, the minimum age of criminal responsibility (MACR) is 10 years of age, which means some primary school-aged children can legally be detained as part of the justice system. Attorneys-general from across the country, including federal Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus met on 1 December as part of the Standing Council of Attorneys-General (SCAG). The MACR is a standing item to be considered by the council





