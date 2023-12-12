Defamation Trial Continues with Secret Recordings in Brittany Higgins Case

Bruce Lehrmann is seen during a break during his defamation trial at the federal court of Australia in Sydney on Tuesday. Defamation trial also played two secret recordings, including one in which Michaelia Cash tells Higgins ‘we didn’t know anything’. The Project producer Angus Llewellyn has been cross-examined in the federal court about whether the program checked the credibility of what Brittany Higgins told them before her interview with Lisa Wilkinson was broadcast on Ten.

Bruce Lehrmann brought the defamation case against Network Ten and Wilkinson over the interview, in which Higgins alleged she was raped by a Liberal staffer in Parliament House in March 2019. Network Ten and Wilkinson are defending the case. Lehrmann’s barrister, Matthew Richardson SC, put it to Llewellyn that he had failed to “check the credibility” of a photo of the bruise Higgins told him was caused by Lehrmann during the alleged rape. Llewellyn disagreed





