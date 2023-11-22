Plan to End Gendered Violence in Universities Welcomed by Advocates

Sexual violence victim-survivors and advocates have welcomed a plan to end gendered violence in universities, released publicly today by Federal Education Minister Jason Clare. The draft action plan, developed by a working group on university governance chaired by Our Watch CEO Patty Kinnersly, was presented at a meeting to education ministers on Tuesday.

The plan outlines seven actions to address sexual assault and harassment, including an independent watchdog separate to the current regulator, greater transparency of disclosures, a whole-of-sector approach to address gender-based violence via a national code to be tabled in parliament, and establishing Australia’s first independent student ombudsman.“All students and staff should feel and be safe on campus and in residential colleges. More needs to be done to make this possible, and more needs to be done to support student and staff when the worst happens,” Mr Clare said. “This draft action plan sets out to achieve this. I particularly thank the victim-survivor advocates and students involved in its developmen





