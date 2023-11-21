Win Tickets to Drumstruck at Silvermist Wine Estate in Cape Town

Drumstruck, the hit African music & wine tasting experience, returns to Silvermist Wine Estate for its 2nd season in Cape Town. Hailed as the ‘most authentic and interactive African experience in Cape Town’, Drumstruck will be launching its new season on 10 November 2023.





